 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Champaign St. Thomas More deadlocks with Bloomington Central Catholic 0-0

  • 0

There were no winners nor losers when Champaign St. Thomas More and Bloomington Central Catholic battled to a 0-0 impasse during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

In recent action on September 22, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Fisher and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Williamsville on September 24 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News