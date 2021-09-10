 Skip to main content
Champaign St. Thomas More deals goose eggs to Kankakee Grace Christian in verdict 8-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Champaign St. Thomas More shutout Kankakee Grace Christian 8-0 on September 10 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Recently on September 4 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared up on Elgin St Edward Central Catholic in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Defense ruled the first half as the Sabers and the Crusaders were both scoreless.

