Champaign St. Thomas More deals goose eggs to Kankakee Grace Christian in verdict 8-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Champaign St. Thomas More shutout Kankakee Grace Christian 8-0 on September 10 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Recently on September 4 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared up on Elgin St Edward Central Catholic in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Defense ruled the first half as the Sabers and the Crusaders were both scoreless.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.