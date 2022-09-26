Champaign St. Thomas More stonewalls Decatur St. Teresa 10-0

Champaign St. Thomas More's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Decatur St. Teresa 10-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 26.
In recent action on September 21, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Mt Zion and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Champaign Central on September 21 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.