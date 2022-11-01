Chatham Glenwood grinds out close victory over Troy Triad 2-1

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chatham Glenwood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Troy Triad 2-1 in Illinois boys soccer on November 1.
Chatham Glenwood opened with a 1-0 advantage over Troy Triad through the first half.
The Titans and the Knights each scored in the final half.
Recently on October 26, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Champaign Central in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
