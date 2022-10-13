 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chatham Glenwood mollywopps Decatur Eisenhower 10-1

  • 0

Chatham Glenwood delivered all the smoke to disorient Decatur Eisenhower and flew away with a 10-1 win on October 13 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on October 5, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Arthur Christian and Chatham Glenwood took on Normal on October 8 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News