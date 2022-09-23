 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Holy Trinity engulfs Champaign Academy in point barrage 5-2

  • 0

Chicago Holy Trinity's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Champaign Academy 5-2 in Illinois boys soccer on September 23.

Recently on September 19 , Champaign Academy squared off with Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News