Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central drops zeroes on Tolono Unity 2-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central bottled Tolono Unity 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

In recent action on September 20, Tolono Unity faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 10 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. Click here for a recap

