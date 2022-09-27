Clean sheet: Champaign Centennial doesn't allow Peoria Richwoods a point 1-0

A suffocating defense helped Champaign Centennial handle Peoria Richwoods 1-0 at Peoria Richwoods High on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Recently on September 17, Champaign Centennial squared off with Decatur St Teresa in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.