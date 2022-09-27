 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Clean sheet: Champaign Centennial doesn't allow Peoria Richwoods a point 1-0

  • 0

A suffocating defense helped Champaign Centennial handle Peoria Richwoods 1-0 at Peoria Richwoods High on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Recently on September 17, Champaign Centennial squared off with Decatur St Teresa in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News