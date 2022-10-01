Clean sheet: Springfield Southeast doesn't allow Springfield Lutheran a point 2-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Springfield Southeast squeeze Springfield Lutheran 2-0 in a shutout performance on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Springfield Southeast jumped in front of Springfield Lutheran 2-0 to begin the final half.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.
The last time Springfield Lutheran and Springfield Southeast played in a 4-1 game on October 2, 2021. For more, click here.
