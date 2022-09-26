Danville First Baptist Christian flexes defensive muscle to keep Watseka off the scoreboard 3-0

Danville First Baptist Christian's defense was a brick wall that stopped Watseka cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 26.
In recent action on September 17, Watseka faced off against Champaign Judah Christian and Danville First Baptist Christian took on Niantic Sangamon Valley on September 20 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School. Click here for a recap
