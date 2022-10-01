Dead heat: Beardstown and Mt. Pulaski battle to draw 0-0

There were no winners nor losers when Beardstown and Mt. Pulaski battled to a 0-0 impasse in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 1.
In recent action on September 24, Mt Pulaski faced off against Virden North Mac and Beardstown took on Virden North Mac on September 26 at Beardstown High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.