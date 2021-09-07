Defensive dominance: Chatham Glenwood stymies Jacksonville 2-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chatham Glenwood shutout Jacksonville 2-0 on September 7 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on August 27, Jacksonville faced off against Quincy and Chatham Glenwood took on Collinsville on August 28 at Collinsville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
