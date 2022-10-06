Defensive dominance: Springfield Lutheran stymies Macon Meridian 8-0

Springfield Lutheran's impenetrable defense prompted an 8-0 blanking of Macon Meridian for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 6.
The last time Springfield Lutheran and Macon Meridian played in a 5-0 game on October 7, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on October 1, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Springfield Southeast in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
