 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Denied; Champaign Centennial blunts Bismarck-Henning 4-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No need for worry, Champaign Centennial's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 4-0 shutout of Bismarck-Henning in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 4.

Defense ruled the first half as the Chargers and the Blue Devils were both scoreless.

Recently on August 28 , Bismarck-Henning squared up on Champaign Judah Christian in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackson Spurgeon talks about loss to Mount Zion

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lovington tenderizes Mt. Pulaski 7-1

Lovington's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Pulaski 7-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackson Spurgeon talks about loss to Mount Zion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News