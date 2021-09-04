Denied; Champaign Centennial blunts Bismarck-Henning 4-0

No need for worry, Champaign Centennial's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 4-0 shutout of Bismarck-Henning in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 4.
Defense ruled the first half as the Chargers and the Blue Devils were both scoreless.
Recently on August 28 , Bismarck-Henning squared up on Champaign Judah Christian in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.