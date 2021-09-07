Denied; Mt. Zion blunts Taylorville 4-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Mt. Zion's 4-0 beating of Taylorville in Illinois boys soccer action on September 7.
Both teams were shutout in the first half.
Recently on August 28 , Mt Zion squared up on Mahomet-Seymour in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.