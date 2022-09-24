 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominant defense: Mahomet-Seymour stifles Danville 8-0

Mahomet-Seymour unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Danville in an 8-0 shutout at Danville High on September 24 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Danville squared off with September 4, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 13, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Mahomet-Seymour took on Mattoon on September 13 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.

