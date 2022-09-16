Dominant defense: Springfield Lutheran stifles Raymond Lincolnwood 1-0

A suffocating defense helped Springfield Lutheran handle Raymond Lincolnwood 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 16.
The first half gave Springfield Lutheran a 1-0 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second half, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with September 1, 2021 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School last season. For more, click here.
