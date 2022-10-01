Fisher flexes defensive muscle to keep Braidwood Reed-Custer off the scoreboard 5-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Fisher bottled Braidwood Reed-Custer 5-0 on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
Fisher opened with a 3-0 advantage over Braidwood Reed-Custer through the first half.
The Bunnies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 2-0 stretch over the final half.
