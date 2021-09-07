Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley blanks St. Joseph-Ogden in shutout performance 2-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley stuffed St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 to the tune of a shutout during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on August 28, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Danville and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Normal Calvary Christian on August 28 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half.
