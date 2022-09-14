 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley refuses to yield in shutout of Rantoul Township 8-0

  • 0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley proved that in blanking Rantoul Township 8-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 14.

Recently on September 8 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal baffles Urbana 1-0

Normal's defense throttled Urbana, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 13.

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News