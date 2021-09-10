 Skip to main content
Grant Park makes St. Joseph-Ogden's offense disappear 2-0

Grant Park unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over St. Joseph-Ogden in a 2-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.

Recently on August 28 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Danville in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

