Hillsboro left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Springfield Lutheran from start to finish for a 5-2 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on Aug. 26.
Hillsboro jumped in front of Springfield Lutheran 1-0 to begin the second half.
The Hilltoppers chugged along the final-half tracks with a 4-2 goals differential.
