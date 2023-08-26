Hillsboro left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Springfield Lutheran from start to finish for a 5-2 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on Aug. 26.

Hillsboro jumped in front of Springfield Lutheran 1-0 to begin the second half.

The Hilltoppers chugged along the final-half tracks with a 4-2 goals differential.

