Hoopeston Area squeezes past Rantoul Township 4-3

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Hoopeston Area passed in a 4-3 victory at Rantoul Township's expense for an Illinois boys soccer victory on August 28.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

