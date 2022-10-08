Impasse: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township battle to a tie 3-3

Neither Champaign Centennial nor Rantoul Township could do enough to gain an advantage in this 3-3 draw in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
