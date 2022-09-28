Jacksonville deals goose eggs to Beardstown in fine defensive showing 1-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Jacksonville as it shut out Beardstown 1-0 in Illinois boys soccer on September 28.
The last time Jacksonville and Beardstown played in a 0-0 game on September 29, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Beardstown faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield on September 20 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
