Litchfield handled Springfield Lutheran 8-5 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys soccer on Sept. 9.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 4-4 tie through the first half.

The Purple Panthers got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 4-1 edge.

Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Litchfield faced off on Sept. 11, 2021 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

Recently on Aug. 30, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Staunton in a soccer game.