A suffocating defense helped Mahomet-Seymour handle Bloomington 5-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory at Bloomington High on Sept. 16.

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 2-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first half.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington played in a 7-0 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Bloomington faced off against Danville.