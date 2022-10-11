Mahomet-Seymour blankets Effingham with swarming defensive effort 9-0

Mahomet-Seymour's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Effingham 9-0 on October 11 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 29, Effingham faced off against Mt Zion and Mahomet-Seymour took on Mt Zion on October 6 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
