 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mahomet-Seymour refuses to yield in shutout of Charleston 9-0

  • 0

Mahomet-Seymour's defense kept Charleston under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 9-0 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

In recent action on September 20, Charleston faced off against Mt Zion and Mahomet-Seymour took on Danville on September 24 at Danville High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News