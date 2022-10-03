 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ministry of defense: Beardstown blanks Springfield Lutheran 2-0

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Beardstown as it controlled Springfield Lutheran's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois boys soccer on October 3.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Crusaders 2-0 in the final half.

Last season, Beardstown and Springfield Lutheran faced off on October 4, 2021 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 28, Beardstown faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Lutheran took on Pleasant Plains on September 28 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

