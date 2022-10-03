Ministry of defense: Beardstown blanks Springfield Lutheran 2-0

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Beardstown as it controlled Springfield Lutheran's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois boys soccer on October 3.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Crusaders 2-0 in the final half.
