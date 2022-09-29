Monticello imposes its will on Stanford Olympia 9-1

It was a tough night for Stanford Olympia which was overmatched by Monticello in this 9-1 verdict.
In recent action on September 20, Stanford Olympia faced off against Rantoul Township and Monticello took on Bismarck-Henning on September 24 at Bismarck-Henning High School. Click here for a recap
