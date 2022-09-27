Monticello sprints past Champaign St. Thomas More 3-1

Monticello stretched out and finally snapped Champaign St. Thomas More to earn a 3-1 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on September 27.
In recent action on September 22, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Monticello took on Champaign Central on September 22 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
