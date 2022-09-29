Mt. Zion blanks Effingham in shutout performance 8-0

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Mt. Zion as it controlled Effingham's offense 8-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois boys soccer action on September 29.
In recent action on September 17, Effingham faced off against Taylorville and Mt Zion took on Bloomington on September 24 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap
