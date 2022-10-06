Mt. Zion flexes stout defense to thwart Mahomet-Seymour 1-0

Mt. Zion's defense throttled Mahomet-Seymour, resulting in a 1-0 shutout during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion faced off on August 28, 2021 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 29, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Mt Zion took on Effingham on September 29 at Effingham High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
