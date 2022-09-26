Mt. Zion shuts off the power on Olney Richland County 7-1

Mt. Zion left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Olney Richland County 7-1 at Olney Richland County High on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 12, Olney Richland County faced off against Waverly South County and Mt Zion took on Decatur St Teresa on September 21 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.