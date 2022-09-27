Mt. Zion smacks Taylorville in shutout victory 11-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Taylorville as it was blanked 11-0 by Mt. Zion in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 27.

The last time Mt Zion and Taylorville played in a 4-0 game on September 7, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 22, Taylorville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion took on Decatur St Teresa on September 21 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.

