Mt. Zion smacks Taylorville in shutout victory 11-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Taylorville as it was blanked 11-0 by Mt. Zion in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 27.
The last time Mt Zion and Taylorville played in a 4-0 game on September 7, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 22, Taylorville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion took on Decatur St Teresa on September 21 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.