Mt. Zion tames Charleston's offense 9-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Charleston on the scoreboard because Mt. Zion wouldn't allow it in a 9-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 20.
In recent action on September 13, Charleston faced off against Taylorville and Mt Zion took on Williamsville on September 12 at Williamsville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.