Nerve-racking affair ends with Normal University on top of Rochester 2-1

With little to no wiggle room, Normal University nosed past Rochester 2-1 on October 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

In recent action on September 29, Rochester faced off against Hillsboro and Normal University took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on September 27 at Normal University High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

