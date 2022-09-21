 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No mercy: Mt. Zion shuts down Decatur St. Teresa in defensive masterpiece 8-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Mt. Zion as it shut out Decatur St. Teresa 8-0 on September 21 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 17, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Champaign Centennial and Mt Zion took on Mattoon on September 17 at Mattoon High School. Click here for a recap

