No scoring allowed; Springfield Lutheran pushes past Mt. Pulaski 9-0

  • 0

Springfield Lutheran's defense throttled Mt. Pulaski, resulting in a shutout win 9-0 in Illinois boys soccer on September 10.

Springfield Lutheran took charge in front of Mt. Pulaski 5-0 to begin the second half.

In recent action on September 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Normal Calvary Christian and Mt Pulaski took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on September 4 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap

