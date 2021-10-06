 Skip to main content
No scoring allowed; Virden North Mac pushes past Springfield Lutheran 1-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Virden North Mac blank Springfield Lutheran 1-0 at Virden North Mac High on October 6 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Both teams were shutout in the first half.

Virden North Mac got the better of the final-half scoring 1-0 to finish the game in style.

