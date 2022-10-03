Normal Calvary Christian blanks Argenta-Oreana 5-0

Normal Calvary Christian didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Argenta-Oreana's attack in a virtuoso 5-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 3.
In recent action on September 28, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Taylorville and Normal Calvary Christian took on Pleasant Plains on September 26 at Normal Calvary Christian Academy. Click here for a recap
