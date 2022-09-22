Normal West and Urbana tie in epic duel 1-1

Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig didn't have to call this one, but it ended the same way as the 2002 MLB All-Star game, a 1-1 tie between Normal West and Urbana in Illinois boys soccer on September 22.

