Normal West deals goose eggs to Champaign Central in fine defensive showing 1-0

Normal West unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Champaign Central in a 1-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer on October 6.
In recent action on September 27, Champaign Central faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Normal West took on Champaign Centennial on September 26 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.
