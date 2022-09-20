Not for the faint of heart: Stanford Olympia topples Rantoul Township 3-2

Stanford Olympia edged Rantoul Township 3-2 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys soccer action on September 20.
In recent action on September 15, Rantoul Township faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Stanford Olympia took on St Joseph-Ogden on September 15 at Stanford Olympia High School. Click here for a recap
