O'Fallon Township stonewalls Chatham Glenwood 2-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped O'Fallon Township squeeze Chatham Glenwood 2-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 26.
Neither squad scored in the final half.
O'Fallon Township drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Chatham Glenwood after the first half.
