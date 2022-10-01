Ohio mollywopps Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 4-1

Ohio raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 4-1 win over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf for an Illinois boys soccer victory on October 1.
In recent action on September 24, Ohio faced off against Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf and Ohio took on Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf on September 24 at Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.