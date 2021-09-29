Pleasant Plains roars in front, stays there to upend Springfield Lutheran 3-2

A speedy pace early was enough to help Pleasant Plains offset Springfield Lutheran's game in Wednesday 3-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 29.
The Cardinals drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over the Crusaders after the first half.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Pleasant Plains had enough offense to deny Springfield Lutheran in the end.
