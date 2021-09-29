 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Plains roars in front, stays there to upend Springfield Lutheran 3-2

  • 0

A speedy pace early was enough to help Pleasant Plains offset Springfield Lutheran's game in Wednesday 3-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 29.

Recently on September 23 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Macon Meridian in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

The Cardinals drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over the Crusaders after the first half.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Pleasant Plains had enough offense to deny Springfield Lutheran in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No decision on Bears QB or play caller

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No decision on Bears QB or play caller

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News