Point of emphasis: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley posts stop sign on Mt. Pulaski's offense 12-0

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as it controlled Mt. Pulaski's offense 12-0 in a sterling defensive showcase for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 20.
In recent action on September 13, Mt Pulaski faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Rantoul Township on September 14 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
