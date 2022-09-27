 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Point of emphasis: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin posts stop sign on Normal University's offense 3-0

  • 0

An electrician would've been needed to get Normal University on the scoreboard because Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wouldn't allow it in a 3-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 27.

In recent action on September 20, Normal University faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Pleasant Plains on September 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News