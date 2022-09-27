Point of emphasis: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin posts stop sign on Normal University's offense 3-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Normal University on the scoreboard because Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin wouldn't allow it in a 3-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 27.
In recent action on September 20, Normal University faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Pleasant Plains on September 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
